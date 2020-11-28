unilad
Instagram Model Helps Women Catch Cheating Men By Sliding Into Their DMs

An Instagram model has created an account purely to help women catch their cheating boyfriends in the act.

California-based Paige Woollen receives a lot of messages from men on Instagram, many of whom appear to have girlfriends.

With this in mind, Paige decided to take it upon herself to catch these men in the act, and to see if they admitted to having girlfriends when asked.

The 28-year-old explained, ‘I had been noticing a lot of guys that DM me on my personal account had profile photos with their girlfriends. It got me wondering if their girlfriends know or care that they DM random girls with photos in their bikinis.’

She continued, ‘I personally believe snitches get stitches, but I felt like using the power of @dudesinthedm for good and helping out my female followers. I posted a story about DMing their boyfriends from my main account to see if they would cop to having a girlfriend or not.’

Paige turned out to be quite surprised with the results of her investigations, and found that many of the men either stopped responding to her, or fessed up that they were actually taken. She said, ‘Only a few lied and said they were single.’

One guy who failed Paige’s test was asked, ‘Just thought you were so so cute. Was hoping to meet up if you’re single of course.’ The guy then replied, ‘I’m single enough, do you have Snapchat?’ Queue a Britain’s Got Talent-esque klaxon.

Another guy who Paige told he was cute replied with, ‘Me? You’re like a supermodel!’ The guy who evidently had a girlfriend from the looks of his Instagram then wrote, ‘You’re in LA? I’m there all the time for work, we should go out.’

Paige’s @dudesinthedm, which boasts more than 42,000 followers, also shows screenshots of some of the messages she receives from guys – and they’re pretty gross.

One blunt individual repeatedly asked the 28-year-old if her breasts were real, while another confident dude gave Paige their wifi password so she didn’t need to ask for it when she went round to his house. Optimistic.

From the kind of messages Paige’s receives, you can’t blame her for wanting to call out the ones with girlfriends.

Stay faithful, folks.

