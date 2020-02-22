Australian Instagram Model Praised For Response To OAP Who ‘Bum-Shamed’ Her In Public
An Instagram model has hit back at an elderly woman who ‘bum-shamed’ her in public by saying she shouldn’t be drawing attention to it because it was ‘fat’.
Influencer Karina Irby, who is the designer of Moana Bikinis, was minding her own business the other week as she did a bit of shopping when the old woman approached her.
Saying the OAP ‘looked like a little angel’, Karina was shocked when she ‘opened her mouth’ and gave her her unwanted opinion that her bum should be covered up because of how it looked.
Not taking the woman’s insulting words lying down, Karina posted a picture of herself flashing the peace sign in a bikini living her best life on Instagram, addressing her cruel words and proving she’s a queen.
She wrote, alongside the picture that showcased her curves:
To the elderly women who called me fat at the shopping centre the other week. Here’s me caring about your opinion. Here’s me covering up. Here’s me trying to lose weight.
She went on to say this was the second time she’s been ‘body shamed by an elder person’, adding: ‘It’s easy to let someone’s unasked opinion upset you BUT just flaunt those ‘flaws’ with confidence instead and watch their rolls eyes roll.’
Go on girl. Karina spoke more about the incident on Monday night’s episode of Hughesy, We Have A Problem, an Australian comedy panel television series, revealing how she was shopping with her mother-in-law when the elderly woman approached her.
The influencer had been wearing the same outfit as she had on the panel show, a black cropped T-shirt and blue high-waisted leggings, when she was accosted by the woman.
She explained, as per news.com.au:
You know, I was feeling cute, I was feeling myself. I came out of a chemist and this sweet little old lady came over to me on her walking frame.
She looked like a little angel until she opened her mouth, and she came over and she said that if she had a bum as fat as mine, that she wouldn’t be drawing attention to it. And I shouldn’t be drawing attention to it and that I was quite an overweight girl and I should probably put a mumu on and cover up. I was like, ‘Oh’.
Since sharing her story, Karina’s fans have praised the influencer for standing her ground, with one person exclaiming: ‘Here’s to women not destroying their bodies to keep up with social media expectations!!!’
Others thanked her for ‘inspiring’ them, with one person writing: ‘You’re my inspiration, posted my first booty picture ever on my stories today because fuck it and cellulite is okay,’ and another saying: ‘You inspire me to be confident with my curves.’
Keep doing you Karina; you look incredible and shouldn’t let one person’s horrible opinion bring you down. Girl power.
Topics: Life, body shaming, Instagram, Model, Viral
CreditsKarina Irby/Instagram and 1 other
Karina Irby/Instagram
news.com.au