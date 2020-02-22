Australian Instagram Model Praised For Response To OAP Who ‘Bum-Shamed’ Her In Public

You know, I was feeling cute, I was feeling myself. I came out of a chemist and this sweet little old lady came over to me on her walking frame.

She looked like a little angel until she opened her mouth, and she came over and she said that if she had a bum as fat as mine, that she wouldn’t be drawing attention to it. And I shouldn’t be drawing attention to it and that I was quite an overweight girl and I should probably put a mumu on and cover up. I was like, ‘Oh’.