Insulate Britain Protester Tied To Railing With Own Banner By Angry Motorist

Insulate Britain/Twitter

Insulate Britain may be nobly seeking to combat climate change, trying to force the government to properly insulate all social housing, but their series of protests have caused outrage among the general public.

In taking up multiple junctions across the M25, and other roundabouts near central London, Insulate Britain’s goals have fallen on angry and somewhat deaf ears.

After having been accused of ‘messing with children’s educations’ by a mum on the school run, to being nearly run over by another, the latest clip has shown a protestor being tied to a fence by a passer-by, ironically, using their own banner.

Alamy

The video, posted on Twitter, shows one protestor being dragged out of the road away from a large van, while another protestor is being tied to the railings with their own ‘Insulate Britain’ banner.

Blaring horns and shouting can be heard in the background as the pair remain seated on the ground, trying their best not to be moved.

It is not the first time that the protestors have been man-handled, with a previous video showing drivers grabbing protestors by their clothes and rucksacks in an attempt to make space to drive through.

The post has since amassed more than 192,000 views and hundreds of comments, with people taking to the tweet to debate their views of the disruptive actions of the campaign group and the actions of a passer-by tying the man to the rail. One said: ‘Deserved.’

Another wrote:

Epic fail. He tied the backpack. Simply take that off, problem solved. But with a likely claim for assault.

A third commented: ‘This is assault that man needs arrested immediately.’

Insulate Britain protestors, despite one having been arrested nine times, have stressed that demonstrations will continue to take place despite the risk of arrest or imprisonment.