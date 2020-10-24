Interactive Map Shows Parents Where Children Can Eat For Free In School Holidays

faresharegm/Instagram/allkidsmatter/Google

A new interactive food bank map has been introduced in the UK, detailing locations where kids can eat for free.

Following the amazing work Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has done to raise awareness and take action to feed children from poorer families who cannot afford it, a new initiative has launched.

The food bank information, integrated into Google Maps, will show people exactly where they can locate free meals for their kids. They will offer a specific place for users to further Google, as well as links to the tweets advertising the donations, as well as further contact information.

Joe Freeman, the person behind the allkidsmatter website, has cleverly correlated all the known locations that are offering free help to families. It’s a welcomed gesture, after Rashford’s tireless campaigning after the government’s refusal to give aid to people living in poverty.

For anyone in need or wanting to share it, check out the link here.

With Tory MPs voting down the chance to offer free lunches over the half-term and Christmas period, the Man United striker took it upon himself to once again fight for the people, after a similar decision had been made over summer – a decision that, after the star had spoken out against, was overturned.

The 22-year-old spent all of yesterday (and more) sharing the tweets of kind offers from people and businesses that were opening their doors to families who needed meals. The reception he described to the BBC as ‘overwhelming’, with hundreds, if not thousands, extending their selfless services to the ones who need it most.

Earlier in the week, Marcus and his mother, Melanie, volunteered at their local FareShare warehouse, where food supplies were being distributed.