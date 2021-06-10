Internet Is Discovering ‘Tonsil Stones’ And They’re Super Gross

TikTok/TheBentist

Ever wondered why your breath smells? It could be down to tonsil stones – something that people on TikTok are only just discovering.

Disclaimer: you probably won’t want to read this while eating.

Tonsil stones, or tonsilloliths, are small clumps of bacteria than can get trapped in the crevasses of your tonsils, also known as ‘tonsil crypts’.

Crypt is probably a good word to describe them, as all kinds of things can get stuck in there, such as dead cells, mucus, saliva, and food.

One TikToker shared a video detailing the removal of her own tonsil stones from her mouth, while asking if anyone else gets them. While the video shows a finger being used to extract the gunk, it isn’t advised you use your finger to do this; according to Healthline, the best thing to use is a cotton swab.

Responding to her question, TikTok user ‘The Bentist’ explained what they are and why people might get them. He said, ‘That’s known as a tonsil stone: all sorts of food and gunk and stuff got caught up in a crypt of your tonsil.’

He continued, ‘Things you can do to fix this: you can gargle every night with mouthwash or warm salt water. If you’re a mouth breather and you snore at night, that can cause [tonsil stones] too.’

The Bentist concluded that the only permanent fix to the problem is by having your tonsils removed, or by having them cauterized by a doctor.

Another dentist on TikTok known as Dr. Zeina also shared a video offering her advice. She said, ‘A good way to prevent them from happening is by drinking lots of water and brushing your tongue everyday.’ Like The Bentist, she also said gargling salt water is a good idea.

For those of you who love this kind of content, there’s an abyss of similar tonsil stone removal videos on TikTok you can find. You’re welcome.

