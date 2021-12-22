unilad
Irn-Bru Carnival Organisers ‘Devastated’ After Covid Cancels Dates

by : Shola Lee on : 22 Dec 2021 09:16
Irn Bru Carnival Organisers 'Devastated' After Covid Cancels DatesQD Events/Alamy

The popular Irn-Bru carnival has been forced to finish on Christmas Eve following the latest Covid developments.

The annual Glasgow event was set to run until January 16, but recent regulation changes in Scotland have meant the event will end Friday, December 24.

Greg Cherry, Managing Director of QD Events that help run the carnival, spoke about the disappointing news.

Irn Bru festivalQD Events

Cherry said:

This is a devastating blow for the Carnival and, having been closed last year while the SEC became NHS Louisa Jordan, we were all looking forward to welcoming people back and opening our doors again.

While tickets are currently on sale for the December 23 and 24 dates, anyone who purchased tickets from December 26 on will be contacted about the next steps.

Covid safety measures will be in place while the carnival is still open and attendees are required to show proof of vaccination and a negative lateral flow test.

Cherry continued to explain the impact the cancellation would have on the local community.

Irn Bru Alamy
He added:

We know that the Carnival is a huge part of Christmas for many families in Glasgow and the West of Scotland and we understand that people will be disappointed. We will now focus on planning an extra special event for 2022.

The change comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday, December 21, that further restrictions were necessary to halt the spread of Omicron. This meant that all outdoor events in Scotland were limited to 500 people and indoor events limited to 200 people seated, or 100 standing.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Life, COVID, glasgow, Omicron

