Italian Graphic Designer Emanuele Abrate Redesigns The World’s Worst Logos Instituto de Estudos Orientais/Emanuele Abrate

You don’t have to be a marketing expert to know that a good logo can have a huge effect on how people see a brand.

For example, you can be anywhere in the world, and if you see the golden arches, you know you’ve stumbled across the holy grail: McDonald’s.

Recognising this, an Italian graphic designer has taken it upon himself to do a public service, if you will, by redesigning some of the world’s worst (and some of the accidentally rudest) logos.

Emanuele Abrate came up with the idea after spending years coming across logos with unclear messaging, and while I know nothing about design, the results are pretty satisfying.

He started with the logo for Instituto de Estudos Orientais, a Brazilian University, which is designed to advertise the school’s oriental studies. The logo is supposed to show a sun rising behind a pagoda, but I don’t think I need to tell you what it looks like in my head.

‘I wanted to keep the concept unchanged, working on the negative space and enhancing the figure of the pagoda,’ Abrate explained on his Behance website. He opted to simplify the design while also making it much clearer, and converting the font to one that ‘matches the symbol better’.

Italian Graphic Designer Redesigns The World’s Worst Logos Kudawara Pharmacy/Emanuele Abrate

Abrate then devised a new logo for Kudawara Pharmacy, using ‘simple shapes to build the letter K and give a sense of trust linked to nature’. In the negative space, he explained ‘you can also see a cross’, designed to represent ‘a distinctive element in the pharmaceutical field’.

The designer went on to improve Fire Prevention Products’ logo because the original suggests that ‘something down there is on fire’, and he’s not wrong, to be honest.

Italian Graphic Designer Redesigns The World’s Worst Logos Fire Prevention Products/Emanuele Abrate

‘That’s why I decided to develop a new concept starting from circular shapes that enclose the figure of a flame in the negative space,’ Abrate explained. Much better.

Strangely enough, the same could probably be said for the original Mama’s Baking logo, which shows a woman’s outline with a flame on her crotch.

Italian Graphic Designer Redesigns The World’s Worst Logos Mama's Baking/Emanuele Abrate

‘I started from the oven mitt as an iconic symbol and tied it with a heart for the message of love and passion,’ the designer explained.

Abrate then moved onto The Computer Doctors’ logo, which he said was so bad ‘nothing could be saved of it’. Fortunately, the designer managed not to cock up the new design (see what I did there?) by creating a new concept combining technology and healthcare.

Italian Graphic Designer Redesigns The World’s Worst Logos The Computer Doctors/Emanuele Abrate

He explained:

The idea behind the new logo was to start from the shape of a monitor to insert a cross in the negative space and at the same time enhance the initial letters C and D.

Next, Abrate moved onto Clinica Dental San Marcelino’s logo, which left him questioning whether it was ‘a dentist or a seducer’.

Italian Graphic Designer Redesigns The World’s Worst Logos Clinica Dental/Emanuele Abrate

He decided to strip the design right back and, again, took the C and D and created a smiley face.

‘The clean, rounded lines and the blue colour are intended to convey a sense of confidence and cleanliness,’ he explained.

Abrate took it upon himself to improve the questionable Arlington Pediatric Center logo, which depending on how your mind works, could be taken in a number of different ways.

Italian Graphic Designer Redesigns The World’s Worst Logos Arlington Pediatric Center/Emanuele Abrate

Instead, the designer opted for a different version of the same concept, explaining that the simple, circular shapes ‘make the pictogram friendly and warm’.

Much better, and far more PG. Petition to force all these companies to take on Abrate’s designs, anyone?!