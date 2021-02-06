Italian Village Is Selling Homes For 90p Each
A village in Italy is selling homes for €1 (90p) a pop, offering buyers houses for the price of a packet of sweets.
The small, peaceful Sicilian town of Troina, nestled within awe-inspiring mountains, will offer some potential buyers €25,000 (£22,000) to do up dilapidated buildings and make them into homes to be proud of.
Of course, as with everything in life, there is a bit of a catch and buyers will be expected to pay a €5,000 (£4,385) deposit. This amount which will be returned once the renovation work is wrapped up, however renovation must be completed within a period of three years.
This scheme was introduced by Mayor Sebastiano Fabio Venezia in November 2020 as a means of attracting new residents to the town’s ancient district, where the population is said to be dwindling.
Mayor Venezia revealed that he has even set up a multilingual task force to offer housing and legal expertise for new residents in a bid to speed up sales, and has also set up online agency HouseTroina.
Mayor Venezia told CNN Travel:
I want to save our old district from the grave and recover its lost grandeur, when it was the Norman capital of Sicily.
The ancient urban setting must be restyled in its entirety, and I intend to do so quickly.
New residents will benefit from incentives such as free kindergarten fees and school buses for their children, and won’t be required to pay property or city service taxes for the first three years in their new home.
There are around 30 run-down houses to choose from, which may well feel like a dream to those who love a good construction project. For those who like things a bit simpler, there are houses available on the site which don’t need renovating, with price tags sitting at around €10,000.
Topics: Life
