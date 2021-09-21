It’s The 21st Night Of September

Earth, Wind & Fire/YouTube

The reference to Earth, Wind and Fire’s 1978 smash-hit September has become an annual tradition across social media.

Once a year, every year, we are brought back to the iconic band’s first lyric of the song, ‘Do you remember the 21st night of September?’

While the lyrics of the tune from the late 70s tells us a bit about what was happening on ‘the 21st night of September’, namely that ‘Love was changing the mind of pretenders / While chasing the clouds away / Our hearts were ringing / In the key that our souls were singing,’ we don’t know much about what actually happened.

During a 2014 interview with NPR, Allee Willis, co-writer of the iconic song, explained the reasoning behind the specific date.

He said:

I constantly have people coming up to me and they get so excited to know what the significance was. And there is no significance beyond it just sang better than any of the other dates. So… sorry!

So while there may not be a particularly significant reason for the date in the chart-topping track other than it sounding better than any others, September 21 is still quite an important date.

The date frequently marks the official final day of summer in the northern hemisphere, the UN General Assembly has declared it the International Day of Peace, and a load of famous birthdays fall on that date, from Stephen King and Jason Derulo to Bill Murray.

Last year, the date fell on a Monday, and the change in day isn’t the only difference between last year’s and today’s September 21.

Due to lockdown restrictions last year, we wouldn’t have been unable to ‘dance the night away’ just like Maurice White and co. did, but now, with restrictions lifted, we finally can.

After fretting over not being able to embrace our inner Earth, Wind and Fire last year, it seems like it is finally the time to get our groove on to celebrate the annual social media meme – but properly this time.

Users across Twitter are jumping on the trend, some with memes, and others with heartfelt sentiments about why the date is so special to them.

One user wrote, ‘Do you remember the 21st night of September? I do because it’s my daughter’s birthday,’ while another added, ‘Thanks Earth Wind & particularly Fire. This is the greatest day to have a birthday – with the funkiest of song’s to celebrate.’

A third wrote, ‘This song has made this one of my favourite days of the year!’

So, whether you tweet a meme, remember a special occasion or simply get out to dance instead of last year’s living room celebration, this is clearly a pretty special day to be celebrated, and considering how much has changed since last year’s September 21, I think we all deserve it.