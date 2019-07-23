Ivanka Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On Becoming Prime Minister Of ‘United Kingston’

PA Images/UNILAD

Apparently the United Kingdom isn’t the only place with a new Prime Minister because Ivanka Trump just congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the leader of the ‘United Kingston’.

The new PM was voted in by 159,000 Conservative party members today (July 23), meaning Johnson is the head of the household, and the country, in his new residence at 10 Downing Street following Theresa May’s resignation last month.

Shortly after the result was announced, Ivanka took to Twitter to share some kind words with the politician; a courteous move from one person adjacent to power to another actually gaining some.

Given Ivanka is the daughter of the most powerful man in the world and the fact she was sending a message to the the UK’s new leader you’d think she would have paid close attention to what she was actually writing but somehow a small typo managed to slip through the cracks and on to the feeds of thousands of Twitter users.

I suppose we can’t blame her – Donald Trump has certainly posted his fair share of typos. May we never forget the whole ‘covfefe’ debacle and the fact the President thought Prince Charles was the Prince of Whales.

Forget everything you thought you knew about England, Scotland, Wales – or Whales – and Northern Ireland because it’s not the United Kingdom, after all. According to Ivanka, it’s actually called the United Kingston.

She wrote on Twitter:

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston.

Those at the White House just can’t seem to get their heads around all this geography stuff.

Ivanka’s tweet was later deleted and replaced with a tweet which congratulated Johnson on becoming the United Kingdom’s PM but that didn’t stop people joking about the blunder on social media.

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2019

One person simply responded:

United Sean Kingston

United Sean Kingston — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) July 23, 2019

Another shared a momentous photo of the Prime Minister of the United Kingston meeting the Prince of Whales:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingston meeting the Prince of Whales. Momentous. #NextPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/3Kq8LfcRzh — Laura Tisdall (@LauraTisdall) July 23, 2019

At least Donald managed to successfully congratulate the new PM without any typos – maybe he’s finally figured out what that little red line under the words means.

He wrote:

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Let’s hope Johnson does prove himself to be a ‘great’ Prime Minister; at least he can focus on the United Kingdom without having to worry about how the United Kingston is doing. We can leave that up to Ivanka.

