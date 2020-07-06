Jacinda Ardern Doesn't Have Any Advice For Kanye West Running For President Jacinda Arden/Facebook/PA

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern is often praised for her leadership skills, but it seems she’s not willing to share any of her secrets for success with wannabe-president Kanye West.

After a day spent celebrating America’s independence, the rapper took to Twitter to announce he was officially in the running to become the next US president in the early hours of Sunday, July 5.

As prime minister of New Zealand, Ardern knows a thing or two about what it’s like to be in politics, but when asked whether she had any advice for Kanye, she admitted there was nothing she could say.

You can watch her response here:

Kanye has spoken about plans to take over the Oval Office in the past, and while he previously stated he was going to run in 2024, he decided to get things moving and put himself forward for the upcoming November election instead.

Sharing his decision, he wrote:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.

Ardern was voted prime minister in 2017 after spending just three months as Labour leader, so she may seem like a good source of advice for Kanye, who will be a fresh face both in the election and in politics in general.

However, when asked to offer some guidance during a post-cabinet press conference earlier today, July 6, the PM said it ‘may not surprise’ people that she ‘can’t say [she] has any advice for Kanye West running for the American presidency’.

New Zealand Ends Lockdown As Prime Minister Says Country Is Free From Coronavirus PA Images

Details surrounding Kanye’s bid for presidency remain murky, as it’s unclear exactly how seriously he will take his campaign. He would have to run as an independent candidate, meaning he is not affiliated with one of the major political parties, and there’s no telling yet whether he’s filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

Current president Donald Trump may be a better source of advice for Kanye, having gone through the US election process before, but while the two have appeared friendly in the past it’s highly unlikely the current POTUS will offer guidance to his competition.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024 PA Images

The rapper certainly has the funds to afford a good advisory team, and it may be that his fame as an artist gets him some recognition, but it seems unlikely that he’ll make it all the way to the top, especially since the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has already passed in some states.

While Ardern didn’t have any advice for Kanye, it might be worth him taking note of her leadership style, because her repeated successes and praise from the public prove she’s doing something right.