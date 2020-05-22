Japanese Café Using Cuddly Capybaras To Enforce Social Distancing

At GIBBONTEI, a forest animal restaurant in the Izu Shaboten Zoological Park, stuffed animals such as capybaras and red pandas share a seat with customers, contributing not only to their cuteness but also to ensuring social distance of the audience.

And as part of measures to prevent new coronavirus infection, we have changed the table layout so that customers who are eating can keep a sufficient distance, and stuffed animals can also ‘replace’ and share a seat with capybara or red panda. [This] has been devised so that the social distance can be secured naturally.