Japanese Cinema Installs Social Distancing Seats So You Can Watch Movies In Private

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Apr 2021 17:40
A cinema in Japan has created socially distant seats – perfect for those who like to go to the movies by themselves.

The new seats are approximately 1.5 metres larger than they were previously, not only making movie-watchers safer in terms of being an appropriate distance away from others, but more comfortable too.

The innovative idea has been implemented in Japan‘s AEON cinemas in a bid to follow the country’s COVID regulations.

In addition to the extra space, there’s a wood partition between you and the person next to you, small shelves to put your bag on and even a coat hanger. There’s also a drink holder, of course.

The description given for the new cinema seats via AEON’s website reads, ‘We would like you to watch the movie in a safer, more comfortable environment. With that in mind, we have prepared an upgrade sheet on a part of each screen so that you can experience the feeling of a private room.’

‘Box seat specifications with partitions on both sides of the seat to prevent splashing and secure personal space.’

It continues:

It is a seat with a feeling of a private room where you can concentrate more on the screen and immerse yourself in the movie world without worrying about the line of sight from the next seat.

You can upgrade your cinema ticket for these seats for an extra 500 yen (£3.33), and it also includes a drink, meaning you’ll be comfy, socially distanced and hydrated.

Topics: Life, Cinema, Japan

