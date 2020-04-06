Japanese Woman Comforted By Unborn Baby's Special Message In Ultrasound Scan CEN

A worried mum-to-be from Japan has been left comforted after an ultrasound appeared to reveal the baby signing a peace sign from inside the womb.

This mother, who has not been named, had reportedly been a huge fan of Ken Shimura, the famed Japanese comedian who recently died from COVID-19 at the age of 70.

After learning about the death of Shimura, who is often described as Japan’s answer to the late Robin Williams, the expectant mum became concerned about the welfare of her unborn child.

Shimura’s death came at around the same time the pregnant woman was due an ultrasound check, and what she saw on the screen filled her with hope once again.

The baby’s tiny hand could clearly be seen making a ‘V’ sign, a sight that helped calm the young woman’s nerves during what has been a difficult time for everyone.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

I’m currently seven months pregnant. I’m still feeling sad about the death of Ken Shimura, who I liked so much, and feeling uneasy about what’s going to happen with the coronavirus situation. But still, I had to go to the doctor for my pregnancy checkup. When I did, my baby flashed me the peace sign from inside of me. And now I’m cheered up.

Her tweet quickly went viral, and has since led to many Japanese citizens feeling a little more uplifted.

One person tweeted:

My pregnant coworker has been feeling really worried lately, so I showed her this, and it moved her to tears and made her smile.

Another said:

This photo might just save Japan.

As reported by The Guardian, Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, is soon expected to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures to try and halt an increase in COVID-19 cases across various major cities.

The measure is expected to come into effect for approximately one month, with citizens urged to remain at home except for when they are food shopping, seeking medical care, travelling to work or taking daily exercise.

As of Sunday, April 5, Tokyo reported a record 148 new cases, with another 83 on April 6 bringing the total number to more than 1,000. So far, more than 3,500 people in Japan have tested positive for the virus, with 85 having lost their lives.

Beloved comedian Shimura, born Yasunori Shimura, died on March 29 at a hospital in Tokyo, after being hospitalised on March 20.

As reported by The New York Times, Shimura had been due to be a torch runner in the Olympic relay, which had been cancelled after the Tokyo Summer Olympics was delayed until 2021.