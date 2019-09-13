Jaywalker Who Glares At Driver Gets Instant Karma

RR&BD Driving School

A pedestrian, who seemingly thought he had more right to be on the road than cars, got instant karma when he plunged into pole.

The unidentified man was caught on dashcam wandering across the road, while giving a deathly stare to the driver, who had slowed down to allow him to pass.

He stepped into the road and watched the driver coming towards him, continuing to step into the path of the vehicle without even flinching, all while staring into the eyes of the driver.

But as the clip, which was spotted in a compilation from RR&BD Driving School, shows, the man should’ve had his eyes in front of him instead of on the driver, as he walks head first into a pole.

There’s a lesson to be learned here, for anyone tempted to behave like a d*ckhead on the roads, whether in a car or as a pedestrian, if you don’t pay attention to what you should be doing, you could get hurt.

If there was ever any doubt that karma exists, surely this video proves the man got exactly what was coming to him for not only being rude to the driver, but for jaywalking, a practice which could soon become illegal in New York.

RR&BD Driving School

The National Safety Council cited ‘distracted walking’ as a huge concern in the last year, noting ‘we are losing focus on our surroundings and putting our safety and the safety of others at risk.’

Although the council didn’t specify whether furiously staring into the eyes of a driver while jaywalking counts as distracted walking, the aftermath of the man’s collision with the pole would suggest his mind wasn’t on getting onto the pathway safely.

Article 27 of the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law says:

No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impractical for the driver to yield.

Tut tut, Mr jaywalker, looks like you’ve been breaking the rules.

Nearly 6,000 pedestrians were struck and killed by motor vehicles in the US in 2017 with an estimated 7,450 pedestrian deaths (traffic and non-traffic) according to Injury Facts.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]