Jazz Musicians Drown Out Danish Far-Right Rally With Truly Dreadful Music

I’m of the opinion that rhetoric like his should not be ignored. You have to protest against it, but in a way that is not destructive and violent.

This initiative fits that really well in that we simply try to make more noise than him. We just provoke Paludan as much as he provokes others.

I want to make it very visible how destructive he is, and the louder we can play, the more attention we can draw to it. What he does is incredibly, incredibly evil.