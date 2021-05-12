Jeff Bezos Reportedly Orders Extravagant Three-Masted 417-Foot-Long Superyacht

PA/Oceanco

Jeff Bezos has apparently ordered a three-masted, multi-deck, 417-foot superyacht because, as a multibillionaire, why wouldn’t you?

The vessel is reportedly being built in the Netherlands, and – if the rumours are true – will be longer than a football field and the largest superyacht the country has ever built. The company behind the build is reportedly Oceanco, said to have been in the process of designing and building for the last few years.

Oceanco

Building large yachts isn’t a new thing for Oceanco, though; according to Forbes, it recently produced an award-winning, 350-foot, three-masted superyacht named Black Pearl (pictured). As it stands, Bezos’s yacht is simply known as project Y721.

Y721 is believed to be setting the Amazon CEO back a staggering $500 million, double what he paid for the Washington Post in 2013.

Despite the yacht’s enormous size, Bezos is also believed to be buying a so-called ‘support yacht’ that will travel with the main yacht, and will carry things such as his personal submarine, aircraft, various other yachts and cars. Basically, he’ll have a superyacht, with a support yacht carrying other yachts.

PA Images

Y721 isn’t the world’s largest superyacht, however, that title goes to Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko’s superyacht, which is an eye-watering 469-feet long.

Bezos isn’t alone in buying a superyacht. Sam Tucker, head of superyacht research at London-based VesselsValue, told Bloomberg Wealth the demand for the vessels is thriving.

He explained, ‘The market’s been roaring. It’s impossible to get a slot in a new-build yard. They’re totally booked.’

According to Tucker, there are currently 50 boats longer than 100 metres currently under construction in northern Germany.

Oceanco

He added that the number of transactions in recent quarters was ‘record-breaking’ and explained that, in addition to new yachts being built, the second-hand yacht market is also ‘absolutely red hot’.

It’s no surprise billionaires are looking to splash some cash; over the course of the pandemic, the likes of Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk saw their wealth increase by a staggering $5,000,000,000,000.

Forbes’ World Billionaire List, published last month, had Bezos sitting at the top with a net worth of $177 billion, followed closely by Musk with $151 billion.

UNILAD has reached out to Oceanco for comment.