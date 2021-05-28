Jeweller Creates The Engagement Ring Of Homer Simpson’s Dreams

Steven Stone/20th Television

If your partner’s a doughnut lover, then this could be the perfect engagement ring for them.

Taking inspiration from a classic ring doughnut – a well-known favourite of Homer Simpson – a unique creation from ring specialists Steven Stone boasts a doughnut on top with purple frosting and gemstone sprinkles.

The ring itself, said to be the first design of its kind, is 18 carat gold and set in white diamonds with the frosting made of pink enamel. Meanwhile, the ‘sprinkles’ are an array of gemstones such as pink morganite, blue topaz, and green emerald.

Simply named the Diamond Donut Engagement Ring, engagement ring company Steven Stone created the quirky piece of jewellery with National Donut Day on June 4 in mind.

As I’m sure you can imagine, the ring costs much more than your usual ring doughnut, and will set you back £3,000 ($4,200). More simplistic designs are available though, with a starting price of £995 ($1,400).

The jewellery designer who created the ring, Max Stone, said of the exclusive piece of jewellery:

The ring is designed to add a splash of fun to your proposal, as we know there’s often pressure on couples to have a ‘perfect’ engagement ring, which can be stressful. Everyone loves a tasty, colourful donut, topped with sprinkles – so why not give your partner a sweet treat to last a lifetime?

‘The design is quirky, eccentric, and will definitely give you a story to tell for years to come,’ he added.

If the pink icing isn’t to your taste, you can opt for other colours instead – because we all know a lemon ring doughnut deserves just as much appreciation.

Not only could you end up with an extremely unique engagement ring, but you’ll get a free box of doughnuts delivered to your door alongside your order.

The jewellers promise your ring will arrive within three to four weeks. You can find out more about it here.

Steven Stone isn’t the only company to use free doughnuts as a delicious incentive; in March, Krispy Kreme announced it was giving out free doughnuts to anyone who got their COVID vaccine.

The doughnut company wrote on Twitter, ‘We’d like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021’.

Sadly, this offer is only available in the US, but doughnut-lovers will be pleased to know Steven Stone’s dessert-inspired engagement ring is available to purchase worldwide.