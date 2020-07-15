Jeweller Hides A Million Dollars Worth Of Treasure Around City For Quest
Finding buried treasure is a dream I’m sure most people had in their younger years, but it can now become a reality thanks to a detailed quest created by a jeweller.
Grab your metal detector, dig out a shovel and prepare your best pirate impression because the treasure hunt is on, and as you might have expected, X marks the spot.
The hunt has been arranged by Johnny Perri, from Washington Township, Michigan, who decided to close his jewellery shop when the coronavirus outbreak made business a challenge.
After learning the trade from his dad, the jeweller found himself ‘going nuts at home with nothing to do’, so he decided to present his wife, Amy, with two options: take the jewellery and retire, or bury it across the state of Michigan.
While it might seem a bizarre plan, Johnny and Amy chose to do the latter, and the pair spent four months burying a million dollars’ worth of treasure in dozens of spots spanning from metro Detroit throughout the Upper Peninsula.
Speaking of the quest, as per Fox 13 News, Johnny said:
We went through waterfalls, streams, we kayaked everywhere. A lot of perseverance, it’s what bonded us.
The treasure consists of Johnny’s ‘entire jewellery store’, as well as ‘thousands upon thousands of dollars of gold, silver, diamonds and antiques’, with each prize worth approximately $4,000.
The hunt will kick off on August 1, and any hopeful treasure hunters will be able to receive clues by buying tickets sold on the Treasure Quest website.
The first prize is worth approximately $4,200, with the price of silver at $20 an ounce, though it is subject to change depending on the real time spot price of the precious metal.
Johnny continued:
You follow the riddle, you got a little wit, a little adventure in you, you’ll find it quick – I don’t expect it to go more than a week.
As soon as I release the clues the race is on. We have a GPS in there so I know if it’s moved.
Giving people adventure is giving them something to believe in again.
The treasure is hidden in spots special to Johnny’s life and to his new life as a married man, and each expensive item will be located directly under or next to a painted ‘X’. Clues will come in the forms of puzzles, riddles, clues and maps.
The quest is open to everyone, though wannabe participants must have registered at least 24 hours prior to the adventure start date.
Happy hunting!
