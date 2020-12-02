Jewish Doctor Recalls Treating Covid Patient Covered In Nazi Tattoos tnicholsmd/Twitter/Pixabay

A Jewish doctor working in California has gone viral after sharing his experience of treating a patient covered in Nazi tattoos.

Dr Taylor Nichols, who works at Mercy San Juan Hospital near Sacramento, has spent the past few months treating people with coronavirus in what is one of the country’s worst-hit states.

The doctor admitted that dealing with case after case has taken its toll, particularly when patients have refused to follow health guidelines, but he and his colleagues have continued to give patients their all.

Nichols recalled how one patient, who he described as ‘solidly built’ and ‘older’, was brought to the hospital after emergency responders hooked him up to a CPAP machine to help him breathe. Staff transferred the man to a gurney, and it was at that point they noticed ‘the number of Nazi tattoos’ the man had on his body.

Telling the story on Twitter, Nichols wrote:

His methamphetamine use over the years had taken its usual toll and his teeth were all but gone. The swastika stood out boldly on his chest. SS tattoos and other insignia that had previously been covered by his shirt were now obvious to the room.

The medical team was made up of a Jewish physician, a Black nurse and an Asian respiratory therapist, and Nichols noted how they ‘all saw’ the symbols of hate that ‘outwardly and proudly announced his views’.

Nichols said they ‘all knew what he thought of us. How he valued our lives’, but the man was relying on them as he told Nichols, ‘Don’t let me die, doc.’

The doctor reassured the man that they were going to ‘keep him alive as best [they] could’, and he and his team worked ‘seamlessly’ to make sure the patient had the best chance of survival.

Nichols wrote:

All while wearing masks, gowns, face shields, gloves. The moment perfectly captured what we are going though as healthcare workers as this pandemic accelerates. We exist in cycle of fear and isolation. Fear of getting sick on the front lines. Fear of bringing a virus home and exposing our families. Fear of the developing surge of patients. Fear of losing our colleagues. Fear of not having what we need to take care of patients. And isolation because we don’t want to be responsible for spreading the virus, knowing that we are surrounded by it on a daily basis. Isolation because no one else can truly understand this feeling, these fears, the toll of this work. But we soldier on.

Doctor adjusting mask PA Images

Nichols said that society has ‘proven unwilling’ to listen to ‘the science or our pleas’ when it comes to the pandemic, with many people instead branding it as a ‘hoax’.

The patient was already on high respiratory support, so Nichols asked him whether he would want to be intubated if it came to it. The man said yes, but the doctor admitted that he was hesitant to do the procedure.

He explained that he’d dealt with racist patients and swastikas before, and though they left him ‘shaken’ he was able to ‘move through those emotions’ in order to treat them.

This time, however, was different, as Nichols explained:

I see the SS tattoo and think about what he might think about having Jewish physician taking care of him now, or how much he would have cared about my life if the roles were reversed. For the first time, I recognize that I hesitated, ambivalent. The pandemic has worn on me, and my mantra isn’t having the same impact in the moment. All this time soldiering on against the headwinds, gladiators in the pit.

The doctor said his hesitation made him realise that ‘maybe [he’s] not ok’, and after sharing his story he was met with a wealth of support and praise from Twitter users.

Nichols’ tweets received more than 100,000 likes, with people responding to say that Nichols is not alone in his struggles, and that he is a ‘hero’.