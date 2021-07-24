JK Rowling Reveals Why She Didn’t Publish Harry Potter Books Under Her Full Name

I didn’t imagine it was going to be a success, I didn’t imagine it was going to be in Portugal, but I was a little bit paranoid at the time…

I actually had a restraining order out against my ex-husband so as we got nearer to publication I thought maybe I will just publish this under a different name, I’ll have a pen name, that’ll be great.

So JK actually suited me a bit, to not have my name on [the book] somehow, although of course it is my surname, but I don’t really feel like ‘JK’.