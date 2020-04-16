unilad
Joe Exotic’s Mugshot Has Been Turned Into A Pizza

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Apr 2020 08:51
Joe Exotic's Mug Shot Has Been Turned Into A PizzaJoe Exotic's Mug Shot Has Been Turned Into A PizzaTampa Bay Police Department/Tony Boloney's Atlantic City/Facebook

Joe Exotic’s mugshot has been made into a pizza and, well, it’s definitely one of a kind.

The Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has been the talk of the town since the Netflix documentary dropped last month, with fans blown away with how utterly bizarre it all was.

For those of you who have been living under a rock, Joe Exotic – the Tiger King himself – had a huge rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. With the pair being at each other’s throats for years, Joe eventually tries to arrange for Carole to be murdered.

Mug shotMug shotTampa Bay Police Department

As I’m sure you already know, this is very illegal and it came back to bite Joe in the ass as he was arrested and was sentenced to 22 years in jail.

After Joe’s mug shot was shared for the whole world to see, one pizzeria took it upon itself to turn it into a pizza, complete with his iconic moustache.

Dubbing the creation ‘Dough Exotic’, Tony Boloney’s pizzeria in Atlantic City, New Jersey, shared its newest pizza on Facebook yesterday, April 15.

Introducing the pizza, the post read:

Hey all you cool cats n’ kittens, get ready to sink your teeth into this. This pizza is so big it’s enough to feed all of Doc Antle’s sister wives and we will never financially recover from this! This pizza has bunny blood sauce, a hint of sardine oil, cheese and meat, (but not expired Wal Mart meat out of the back of a truck). You know who tried to stop us from making this pizza? Carole f*ckin’ Baskin!

Joking aside, the pizza’s actual toppings sound pretty tasty, with the Dough Exotic boasting prosciutto, vodka sauce, mozzarella and balsamic honey.

Promising the pizza was real, the unique creation was available to buy at Tony Boloney’s Hoboken restaurant.

Joe Exotic Tiger KingJoe Exotic Tiger KingNetflix
Okay, maybe the name is better than pizza itself – but I’m sure it still tasted pretty good.

Several people have commented on the hilarious-looking pizza, with many saying when quarantine is over, they’re going to make a special trip to Tony Boloney’s to try it.

One person said, ‘now this is some funny sh*t’, while someone else said when tagging a friend in the post, ‘this is about 45 mins from me – road trip when we are out of quarantine’.

While I don’t think the pizza will be hanging in The Metropolitan Museum of Art any time soon, I’d give them an A* for effort.

