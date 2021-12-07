John Lewis’ ‘Alternative’ Christmas Tree Doesn’t Get The Reaction It Was Looking For

John Lewis/Instagram/Alamy

After long ‘winning’ Christmas with its iconic adverts, John Lewis has received backlash for its new ‘alternative’ Christmas tree.

The department store took to Instagram to promote its unusual Christmas ‘tree’, which is made up of 108 colourful balloons.

An image of the tree showed it standing 1.8m tall in the corner of a room, with an inflatable star sitting proudly on top of the creation which is covered with blow-up candy canes.

Alongside the image, the store wrote: ‘Looking for an alternative Christmas Tree this year? Our Ginger Ray Balloon tree is made up of over 100 balloons and contains everything you need to make this unique Christmas display. What do you think of this festive show stopper?’

Asking followers to share their opinions of the tree suggests the store had been expecting to receive a positive reaction, however, things evidently didn’t go according to plan as many social media users responded with critical comments arguing the tree is bad for the environment.

One Instagram user wrote: ‘That it’s completely unsustainable for just a few days of the year.’

Another commented: ‘Oh dear John Lewis, this really hasn’t been thought through. So bad for the environment.’

Responding to the comments, per The Mirror, a John Lewis spokesperson said:

Our Ginger Ray Novelty Balloon Christmas Tree provides a unique Christmas display, and an alternative to a traditional Christmas tree. While this product is 80% biodegradable, the Partnership is committed to our ambitious environmental targets, and we’re always looking at ways to do more to make our products more sustainable.

The tree, which is made up of 22 gold, 21 white, 44 green and 21 red balloons, is priced at £25.