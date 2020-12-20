unilad
Josi Maria, Influencer Who Shared Her Anorexia Journey On Instagram, Dies Aged 24

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Dec 2020 15:09
Josi Maria/Instagram

German influencer Josi Maria, known for documenting her life with anorexia on social media, has passed away aged 24.

Maria, from Kiel in northern Germany, gained more than 135,000 followers as she openly discussed her eating disorder and shared images of her day-to-day life.

She recently flew to Gran Canaria for a holiday, but her mother later announced she passed away shortly after the flight.

Josi Maria/Instagram

Maria is said to have died of heart failure after suffering circulatory problems and poor health as a result of her anorexia.

Her mother commented on her last Instagram post, dated three weeks ago, explaining Maria fell asleep in her friend’s arms while on holiday and never woke up.

She wrote:

The day before I held you dear Josi in my arms, we went shopping and you are looking forward to Christmas and your vacation. The following night you fell asleep peacefully in your girlfriend’s arms on Gran Canaria. Your little heart just stopped beating.

Josi Maria/Instagram

Maria was said to be travelling with her friend Vanja Resova after the pair struck up a friendship last year over the internet.

According to the German newspaper Bild, Resova said the two friends booked a one-way ticket to Gran Canaria during lockdown.

Maria apparently had two coffees ahead of the flight but ‘hadn’t eaten for two days’.

Recalling her final moments, Resova said:

Josi asked if I could give her a brief hug and lie down with her for a moment. I then did that in the hope that she would eat something. I fell asleep shortly after her.

When I woke up shortly after midnight, I noticed that she was no longer breathing. I tried to wake her up. When it didn’t work out, I went down to reception to get help.

Josi Maria/Instagram

Maria’s mother described her as ‘an angel on Earth’, adding: ‘For your fight against this serious illness we admired you to the last and still had to watch helplessly as you lost this fight.’

Resova shared a tribute to Maria on Instagram, writing (translated):

She has motivated many of you every day to see the positive in everything and to stay strong.

As God wanted, she is now upstairs with the angels and looks down at us. It leaves a great void.

Your message that we should never forget: “It is important that you stand by yourself and say yes I need help.” Accepting help is a sign of strength.

Maria often shared posts warning others about anorexia and encouraging them to open up about their own struggles. Just days before her death, she told her Instagram fans she didn’t want to be someone who dies of anorexia.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Emily Brown

Topics: Health, Eating Disorder, Germany, Influencer, Instagram

