Jurassic World ‘VelociCoaster’ Coming To Universal Studios Florida On June 10

Universal Studios

A Jurassic World-themed ‘VelociCoaster’ is coming to Universal Studios Florida this summer.

The Universal Orlando Resort unveiled the ride in a short video on Twitter yesterday, April 6, announcing that it would open at the resort on June 10.

Described as the ‘apex predator of rollercoasters’, the attraction features multiple drops, twists and turns through a dinosaur-inhabited island as seen in the Jurassic World movie.

‘Thrill-seekers will have the opportunity to soar 155 feet in the air and catapult up to 70 mph alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack as Universal Orlando Resort opens Jurassic World VelociCoaster – Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, located at the Islands of Adventure theme park,’ Universal said in a press release.

As per the announcement, the VelociCoaster features ‘a series of intense manoeuvres’, including a 360-degree barrel roll directly above the Islands of Adventure lagoon.

The ride, which spans approximately 4,700 feet of track also features the resort’s signature ‘Top Hat’, which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop, which Universal said is its steepest drop yet.

In keeping with the Jurassic World movie, the ride will also feature the voices of animal behaviourist Owen Grady, the Jurassic World theme park manager Claire Dearing and the villainous Dr Henry Wu.

The ride is already proving to be a hit with eager fans who expressed their excitement on Twitter. ‘When I get my vaccine, THIS is what I want injected into my veins,’ one person wrote.

‘Didn’t think I’d be riding a themed rollercoaster starring Chris Pratt in the Orlando area this year yet here we are,’ another said.

‘If you see someone waiting to get into the park at 4 am, on June 10th, that’s me,’ a third said.