Jurassic World ‘VelociCoaster’ Officially Opens At Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando Resort

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster has officially opened at Universal Studios Florida, and is said to be ‘Florida’s fastest, tallest and most intense launch coaster’ ever.

Thrill seekers will be catapulted 155 feet into the air at speeds of up to 70mph, with 360-degree inversions, steep inclines and a nail-biting 80-degree drop.

During this ‘game changer’ of a ride, guests will race along 4,700 feet of track beside a ferocious pack of Velociraptors, immersed in an original story inspired by the Jurassic World franchise.

Universal Orlando Resort

Dinosaurs aside, the ride appears to look very like part of the theme park from the famous movie franchise, boasting ‘36,000 square feet of elaborate rockwork, a giant waterfall and lush jungle vegetation’.

As reported by NBC Miami, Gregory Hall, art director of the Velocicoaster, said:

A new generation of fans are being introduced to the Jurassic franchise right now, so we really wanted to make sure that we studied it and placed everything in the attraction that really represented the Jurassic films.

Shelby Honea, show producer of Universal Creative, said:

I think that if you are a true, deep Jurassic World fan, I would encourage you to look around, look at all the props, look at everything because truly all of those details and all that rich level of storytelling you’d expect is here.

Universal Orlando Resort

The VelociCoaster is now open to the general public. However, be warned, this is not a ride for those who are easily scared.

Featured Image Credit: Universal Orlando Resort