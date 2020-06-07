Kalief Browder’s Brother Advises Protesters ‘Don’t Give Up’ Five Years After His Death
The brother of a black man who was held in prison for three years without trial has told protesters ‘don’t give up’, five years after his death.
Kalief Browder was held at Rikers Island, New York’s main prison complex, in 2010 at the age of 16 after he was accused of stealing a backpack, as his parents couldn’t make bail. He ended up spending three years at the prison, two of which were in solitary confinement, and was never tried.
He was released from prison in 2013 but sadly took his own life two years later, after being unable to readjust to life after prison. He was just 22.
Thousands of people across the world are protesting following the death of George Floyd, which Kalief’s brother Deion has encouraged people to keep up, saying he is happy to see people coming together.
Speaking to Complex, Deion said:
I think it’s really important during this time to unify, and it’s so good to see that everyone is standing up for this cause, all races, but particularly the African-American community is galvanizing together and we’re standing up to let them know that we are here and we will not take lightly to what’s happening around. We have to change what’s going on.
The systematic racism is getting out of control, and every single time we see pictures and images and videos flash across our screens, we slash the wounds back open. They tend to sweep a lot of these things under the rug once it dies down and then you don’t hear about it no more. But I’m glad to see that this is something… this unrest that’s happening, we’re not settling until we see some change.
Deion added that he’s been out protesting with everyone himself, and that making people’s voices heard is ‘the most important part in this’.
His advice to protesters was ‘dont give up’, before adding:
The tunnel seems long, but there is always a light at the end of it. So my advice to protesters and my advice to everyone out there marching: not to give up. Keep going. It may weigh down on you, but the light at the end of the tunnel is definitely coming, and we can see it. It’s in the distance, but we can definitely see it. And if we keep marching towards it, we will then eventually get there.
Speaking about his brother, who’s birthday was May 25, Deion said he wanted people to take away from Kalief’s story that he was a fighter, both before and after his stint in prison.
In 2017, a documentary called Time: The Kalief Browder Story was produced, which Deion says demonstrated how his brother was a ‘big defender for people’.
Deion continued:
You got to see his determination, his grit, his vigor [in the documentary]. A lot of people talk to me about his determination. He didn’t give up his fight, and those are the things that I’ve watched growing up with him.
I want them to remember him as a humble guy, a peaceful guy, a loving guy. Someone who values family. Someone who advocated for people and justice for all.
Time: The Kalief Browder Story is available to stream on Netflix.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: Life, Complex, Deion Browder, Kalief Browder, Now, Protests, Riker Island