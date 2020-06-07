Kalief Browder’s Brother Advises Protesters ‘Don’t Give Up’ Five Years After His Death

I think it’s really important during this time to unify, and it’s so good to see that everyone is standing up for this cause, all races, but particularly the African-American community is galvanizing together and we’re standing up to let them know that we are here and we will not take lightly to what’s happening around. We have to change what’s going on.

The systematic racism is getting out of control, and every single time we see pictures and images and videos flash across our screens, we slash the wounds back open. They tend to sweep a lot of these things under the rug once it dies down and then you don’t hear about it no more. But I’m glad to see that this is something… this unrest that’s happening, we’re not settling until we see some change.