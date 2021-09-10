Karens Start Facebook Group Named ‘Karens United’ To Rally Against Being Called Karens

I don’t wear my hair in an inverted bob, I don’t give unsolicited advice, I rarely use coupons and I have absolutely no friggin’ desire to speak to your manager. I’m just a mom trying to juggle my home, my job and my family.

Can you imagine, you are just minding your own business when suddenly the internet blows up with memes blaming you for everything from causing excess stress for retail employees to destroying the environment. What. The. Everliving. Heck?

Now I’ve had quite enough. Something needs to be done and if there isn’t another Karen out there brave enough to lead the charge then, by God, I will.