Kent Mum Leaves Husband To Wed Milwaukee Man She Married In Computer Game

It feels like a fairy-tale to meet someone who’s 4,000 miles away and have that strong connection.

When I first saw him I felt like my soul had found its mate – my missing piece. It’s a perfect story with a perfect ending.

I didn’t think he could fall in love with me. I’m 10 years older, I’m not exactly slim and I have a disability [fibromyalgia, ME and non-epileptic attack disorder] – it’s a lot for most people to take. But he loved me from the moment he met me. I got lucky, he’s gorgeous.