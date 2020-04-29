Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Apologises To Lexington Man Named Tupac Shakur Accused Of Unemployment Fraud PA/2pac/Instagram

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has been forced to apologise after he mistakenly accused a man named Tupac Shakur of submitting false unemployment claims.

Advert

Speaking at a public event, Beshear used Shakur as an example of a ‘bad apple’ attempting to cheat the system by using what he believed to be a fake name.

Beshear’s suspicions were, of course, based on the fact that Shakur shares his name with late rapper Tupac Shakur. In this case, however, Shakur is a 46-year-old man living in Lexington.

Man Named Tupac Shakur Who Filed For Unemployment Accused Of Fraud By Governor PA Images

‘We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky,’ Beshear said, as per the Lexington Herald-Leader. ‘And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims.’

Advert

However, Beshear was forced to apologise when it came to light that Shakur’s claim was genuine, and he has been out of work as a chef since his restaurant was shut down as a result of the current health crisis. Shakur, who goes by his middle name Malik, said: ‘I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills.’

It turns out Malik applied for unemployment insurance on March 13, and more than a month later he was left wondering why the money still hadn’t come through – until he heard Beshear’s speech and realised the government thought it was a hoax.

After finding out, Malik told the Herald-Leader:

I’m hurt, I’m really embarrassed and I’m shocked. He needs to apologise. That’s just my name.

It’s reported that Beshear did call Malik to apologise yesterday, April 28. His staff said they could not initially verify Malik’s identity, but confirmed that they are now working to process his claim.

Man Named Tupac Shakur Who Filed For Unemployment Accused Of Fraud By Governor PA Images

Fortunately, Malik has been able to forgive Beshear, and said he appreciated receiving the call.

Advert

He said: ‘I understand, he’s dealing with a lot. Mistakes happen.’

Malik is just one of 20 million people living in the United States who have been forced to seek jobless aid since the pandemic took over.

Doesn’t he just sound like such a polite chap? Let’s hope he’s back in the kitchen cooking up a storm soon.