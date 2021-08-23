unilad
Kevin And Perry In Real Life Spotted At UK Festival

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Aug 2021 09:56
Kevin And Perry In Real Life Spotted At UK FestivalIcon Film Distribution/Tom Davies/YouTube

It’s been more than twenty years since Kevin and Perry first went large in Ibiza, and it’s good to see they’ve retained their passion for dance music.

Footage has emerged from Sedgefield’s Hardwick Live Festival which shows a duo who strongly resemble the ’90s teen icons, complete with bucket hats and jerky dance moves.

The clip was recently shared by YouTuber Tom Davies and has quickly gone viral, bringing us the burst of summer comedy nostalgia we absolutely need right now.

Check it out below:

Onlookers have been left in absolute stitches at the sight of the talented impersonators, with many being fully convinced they are looking at the one and only Kathy Burke.

One amazed person tweeted:

F*cking hell. Seen so many people do this over the years and look nowt like them. You could have told me this was Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke and I would have believed you. Amazing effort!

Another wrote:

Could have honestly believed they were the real deal. Incredible costumes and performances, 10/10, brilliant.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Burke and Enfield have reunited for a sequel movie where the would-be DJs return to their glory years. As much as I would of course pay to see this.

In a tweet dashing such hopes, a clearly impressed Burke wrote:

If I wasn’t so much older and wider I’d swear this was me! Lovely stuff.

No higher praise indeed for a pair of budding sketch actors.

