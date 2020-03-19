Landlord’s Heartwarming Text To Tenant Shared As Sign Of Humanity During Isolation

Landlord's Heartwarming Text To Tenant Shared As Sign Of Humanity During Lockdown Wikimedia Commons/PA Images

A landlord’s considerate text to his tenant has gone viral as an example of how members of society can look out for one another amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Advert

Amy Gledhill, a comedian and actor, took to Twitter earlier this week to share the heartwarming text she received from her landlord, Chris.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused many companies to close their doors, encouraging staff to work from home or, sadly, being forced to let them go due to a lack of business.

Coronavirus PA

As a result, many UK residents are faced with uncertainty around job security and income, which in turn could spark concern about how to afford bills, such as rent.

Advert

The text Chris sent to Amy is an incredible example of how support can be given in these uncertain times, as he encouraged her not to worry about losing her home as a result of the outbreak.

He wrote:

Hi Amy, Given everything that seems to be going on with Covid 19 I wanted to let you know that whatever happens with your work I want you to feel secure in the house. We can work something out if your circumstances change and I hope you know we’re approachable. We’re living in a crazy time so take care of yourself and your family.

Amy made clear how much the message meant to her and encouraged other landlords to follow in Chris’ footsteps.

Sharing the message online, she wrote:

My landlord just text me this and I’m sobbing. LANDLORDS, TAKE NOTE. If you’re in a position to say this to someone, please do. When we can’t rely on the government, we’ve got to help each other.

Amy’s tweet caught the attention of another landlord, Claire, who responded to say Amy had inspired her to send a similar message to her own tenant.

Advert

Claire wrote:

Your reaction to that text inspired me to send a similar text to our tenants. I assumed they’d know we were reasonable landlords but I realised that’s not a given. It’s nice to be in a position to alleviate some of the stress.

The UK government continues to make decisions about how best to deal with the virus, with current advice being to avoid socialising where possible and self-isolate for seven days if you have experienced symptoms of the virus, or 14 days if you live with someone who has experienced symptoms.

In the days since Amy shared her tweet, the government announced an emergency legislation to ‘suspend new evictions from social or private rented accommodation while this national emergency is taking place’.

House keys Pixabay

The legislation will be taken forward as an urgent priority, meaning landlords will not be able to start proceedings to evict tenants for at least a three-month period.

The press release explains:

As a result of these measures, no renters in private or social accommodation needs to be concerned about the threat of eviction.

The government also announced it is extending its three month mortgage payment holiday to landlords whose tenants are experiencing financial difficulties due to coronavirus, with the aim to alleviate pressure on landlords who are concerned about meeting mortgage payments if their tenants are struggling to pay.

Person counting money Pexels

Advert

At the end of the three-month period, landlords and tenants will be expected to work together ‘to establish an affordable repayment plan, taking into account tenants’ individual circumstances.’

While the plan aims to take immediate pressure off landlords and tenants, some UK residents have argued it is not enough. Chris’s message to Amy is an incredible display of humanity amid trying times, and his support and consideration is a perfect example of how we can help each other.