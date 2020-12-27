Las Vegas Slots Player Wins $15.5 Million Jackpot On Christmas Eve
One Las Vegas slots player is having a particularly merry holiday season after winning the $15.5 Million Jackpot on Christmas Eve. Got on a lucky one indeed.
The man, known only as Kevin, popped $40 in a slots machine at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. His winnings turned out to be lifechanging, leaving him with an incredible $15,491,103 to spend as he pleases.
Tweeting a photograph of Kevin, his face obscured behind the gigantic cheque, the casino congratulated him on ‘hitting the $15,491,103 Megabucks Progressive Jackpot’.
According to Boyd Gaming, the company that owns Suncoast Casino, Kevin’s haul marked the biggest slot machine jackpot win seen in Nevada for eight years.
A Boyd Gaming spokesperson told Fox News:
It was certainly a Christmas Eve to remember. We’re excited and honored we could play a part in this historic holiday jackpot at the Suncoast.
Kevin’s extraordinary win occurred at around 12.30pm on the afternoon of Thursday, December 24. He is reportedly remaining anonymous for safety reasons.
The lucky winner told Boyd Gaming that he will use his surprise windfall to support his business and, most importantly of all, to ‘pay it forward’.
Many people have come forward to wish Kevin all the best for the future, noting that this ‘Christmas miracle’ win couldn’t have happened at a better time of year.
One person commented:
Congrats to Kevin! Merry Christmas & Happy New Years! You deserve it after what we all been through during Covid-19 and the lockdowns. Couldn’t ask for a better time to win it. Buy yourself a beer and celebrate!
Another tweeted:
Congratulations Kevin! What a Christmas Gift. From our Family to you and yours Merry Christmas.
A third said: ‘I love that this man won BIG!!! $40 a spin is hefty for most of us, so I like to see it paid off for someone.’
No doubt Kevin has many exciting plans for the year ahead, although I bet few days will beat the thrill of the Christmas Eve win.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsSuncoast Casino/Twitter and 1 other
Suncoast Casino/Twitter
Fox 13 Tampa Bay