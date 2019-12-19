Lawyer Raps Original Christmas Song During Court Hearing

Jam Press

Footage has gone viral showing a lawyer rapping an original Christmas track during an actual court hearing.

Christian Lopez, 24, of Rhode Island, had been taken to Providence Municipal court on Monday, December 16, where he faced parking ticket fines and speeding charges. It must have felt like a pretty sombre day, but then the hearing took a wild turn.

In a surreal turn of events, an enigmatic lawyer showed up before the judge and proceeded to deliver the most festive courtroom introduction since the penultimate scenes of Miracle On 34th Street.

The attorney – whose name is E.J. Terry McEnaney, should you like him to represent you – introduced himself before suddenly, hilariously, proceeding to spit bars.

Those in the courtroom were left completely stunned as McEnaney launched into a festive rap he had written all by himself, cheerfully entitled Everyone’s Italian on Christmas Eve.

The lyrics were reportedly written as a joint celebration of the jolliest time of year and his own proud Italian roots. And even the judge couldn’t help but be charmed by McEnaney’s enthusiasm for the Yuletide season, enquiring about his tour schedule.

Many of us sitting in the defendant’s chair might have felt a tad nervous at such a jarringly jolly scene. However, Christian found the unexpected gig completely hilarious.

Christian said:

He started talking about being Italian and proceeded to rap his single. The court records moments for their Facebook show Caught in Providence, and the lawyer was performing his single ‘Everyone’s Italian on Christmas Eve’. The judge was laughing I’m assuming they had a prior relationship due to how they interacted. It made the court room more comfortable. I was confused but entertained. It was so hilarious I almost forgot to record it from how shocked I was.

Luckily for us, Christian managed to contain his mirth long enough to take a decent recording of the rap, which has since been watched more than 3.1 million views.

One viewer howled, ‘Nahhhhh. how is everybody so serious I woulda busted out laughing,’ while another commented, ‘Ahhh I love this video. ‘AND YOU OUT THEM CAGES!’ Kills me every time.’

Multitalented laywer/rapper McEnaney has his very own YouTube channel where he posts his raps under the name ‘Bobby Braciola’. And you’ve got to love his overwhelming sense of Christmas spirit.

This particular courtroom rap was recorded for a Facebook show entitled Caught in Providence, which documents hearings and trials taking place within the Providence Municipal Court.

