Leeds Couple Start 3D Printing Face Shields For The NHS From Their Home

It’s close to me, I’ve got a lot of family who are classed as vulnerable. I just want to help people stay safe, to do something that can help.

It’s really important to look at your skills, what you’re good at, and work out how you can help. Take a look around – are you good at sewing? Can you make aprons?

There are a lot of groups that need help on Facebook with all kinds of things. It’s time for everybody to pull together.