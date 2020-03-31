Leeds Couple Start 3D Printing Face Shields For The NHS From Their Home
A British couple have found a way to put their 3D printer to good use, and are now churning out face shields for the NHS to use to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Nick Pearson and Lauren Rooney, from Leeds, Yorkshire, reached out to NHS procurement last week and spoke to them about what they could do to assist the service as they deal with an influx of coronavirus cases.
Since then, the couple’s 3D printer has been working non-stop to create sterile and eco-friendly visors, which can provide vital protection to doctors, surgeons, pharmacists and GPs.
Nick and Lauren are offering the masks free of charge to hospitals, pharmacies and GP practices, and since announcing their plans the pair have received a huge amount of orders.
After being made aware of the high demand, Nick and Lauren purchased two more printers in an effort to create more masks as quickly as possible.
Speaking to Yorkshire Evening Post about the initiative, Nick said:
The response we’ve got is absolutely phenomenal.
At the moment we have two printers on the kitchen table and the TV stand has been recommissioned for two printers which arrived today.
Check out one of their printers in action here:
The couple have since set up a GoFundMe page to boost their efforts, with Nick explaining he’s ‘willing to put as many printers in [his] house as needed to get print times as low as possible, but with the quality still there.’
He added:
It’s a serious production line.
The more money we raise, the more printers we can buy and the more we can produce.
The money raised through the GoFundMe will go towards buying more PLA plastic to create the visors, and to buy more 3D printers. With the help of donations, Nick and Lauren could increase daily production to around 100 visors per day, or even more depending on how many printers they are able to purchase.
Nick continued:
It’s close to me, I’ve got a lot of family who are classed as vulnerable. I just want to help people stay safe, to do something that can help.
It’s really important to look at your skills, what you’re good at, and work out how you can help. Take a look around – are you good at sewing? Can you make aprons?
There are a lot of groups that need help on Facebook with all kinds of things. It’s time for everybody to pull together.
Using their 3D printer to create visors is a great example of the ways in which everyone who is able can do their bit to help us pull through this pandemic. Hats off (and visors on) to Nick and Lauren.
If you’d like to donate to Nick and Lauren’s initiative, you can do so here.
