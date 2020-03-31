Leeds Man With Leukaemia Dies From Coronavirus After Telling Doctors To ‘Save Someone Else’

[On] Thursday, March 19, we were told the devastating news that there was nothing more the doctors could do to try cure Liam’s cancer, to then be told on top of the

devastating news he had tested positive for Covid-19.

This had a devastating impact on Liam and our family. Liam had to move wards and be isolated away from anyone he knew. He was also not allowed to see any of his family due to the risks of spreading the virus.

On Saturday, March 21, Liam had spoken with the specialist about what his options were.

By the end of the conversation Liam had made the brave decision not to have any more medication and to just be made as comfortable and given end of life care instead.

This came as a massive shock to all of our family and friends, but that was Liam’s wish.

He had fought the battle for as long as he could with the leukaemia and did not want to waste any more of the NHS money, and selflessly said: ‘Save someone else’s life with it.’