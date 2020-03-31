Leeds Man With Leukaemia Dies From Coronavirus After Telling Doctors To ‘Save Someone Else’
A DJ who battled leukaemia for two years is said to have died from coronavirus after telling doctors to ‘save someone else’s life’.
Liam Downing had turned 30 just days before his death after he contracted COVID-19, which attacks the respiratory system.
Sadly, he had been told nothing could be done in the fight against his cancer, however he managed to make it through to his birthday on March 23.
The brave young DJ, described as a ‘kind-hearted man’ by his family, died on Friday, March 27, after contracting the virus.
Fortunately, Liam, from Middleton, Leeds, was able to have one final send-off when his family were given special permission to visit his hospital room on his birthday.
Liam’s sister, Laura, paid tribute to her brave brother, who selflessly put the needs of other patients before his own life:
[On] Thursday, March 19, we were told the devastating news that there was nothing more the doctors could do to try cure Liam’s cancer, to then be told on top of the
devastating news he had tested positive for Covid-19.
This had a devastating impact on Liam and our family. Liam had to move wards and be isolated away from anyone he knew. He was also not allowed to see any of his family due to the risks of spreading the virus.
On Saturday, March 21, Liam had spoken with the specialist about what his options were.
By the end of the conversation Liam had made the brave decision not to have any more medication and to just be made as comfortable and given end of life care instead.
This came as a massive shock to all of our family and friends, but that was Liam’s wish.
He had fought the battle for as long as he could with the leukaemia and did not want to waste any more of the NHS money, and selflessly said: ‘Save someone else’s life with it.’
A GoFundMe, which has already raised more than £3,000, has been set up to help pay for a burial plot, a headstone and flowers. It’s hoped they’ll be able to raise £8,000 to cover costs.
Laura said if there’s any money left it will be donated to the hospital that cared for Liam for the past two years.
According to official statistics, 22,465 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of today, March 31, and 1,408 people have died from the virus in the UK.
According to the government’s top health advisers, the outbreak is now ‘starting to slow’, however it’s expected the number of deaths will continue to rise.
Imperial College London’s Professor Neil Ferguson claims to have noticed ‘early signs’ that the lockdown measures are successfully slowing the spread of the virus.
He said the curve is slowing as a result of the measures the government has put in place, which are instructing people to stay in their homes unless they need to make essential journeys or are a key worker.
The government has now agreed a deal to buy 17.5 million COVID-19 testing kits, meaning as many as one-in-four people living in Britain could be tested in coming weeks.
Rest in peace, Liam Downing – true hero.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
