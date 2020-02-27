Leeds Woman Claims She Was Banned From Tinder For Being ‘Too Good To Be True’

I had so many messages saying I was a fake profile and I didn’t think anything of it, but the more messages I got I started to get quite annoyed with it.

I used to receive messages saying that I was a fake profile or using a model’s photos. I received endless messages like this even when I was on Instagram which I do not have anymore.

I even received messages from verified people saying I can’t be a real profile and that I must be using a model’s photos.

As time went on clearly so many people reported me I got banned. I used to get messages like ‘you’re too good to be true ‘ and ‘you can’t be real’.