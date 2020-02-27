Leeds Woman Claims She Was Banned From Tinder For Being ‘Too Good To Be True’
A 21-year-old woman is claiming she was banned from Tinder for being ‘too good to be true’.
After apparently only ever having gone on one date, Laura Mundy thought she would give Tinder a try after her friends had found some success on it.
However, the HR administrator from Leeds was surprised to find that when she tried to log into her account recently, a message appeared informing her that she was banned for ‘activity which violates the terms of use’.
Laura is claming that her account was suspended by the popular dating app because people had reported her for being a catfish.
Due to her array of filtered and unfiltered pictures, it apparently left her potential suitors confused as to which ones were actually her.
Speaking to the Mail Online, she said:
I had so many messages saying I was a fake profile and I didn’t think anything of it, but the more messages I got I started to get quite annoyed with it.
I used to receive messages saying that I was a fake profile or using a model’s photos. I received endless messages like this even when I was on Instagram which I do not have anymore.
I even received messages from verified people saying I can’t be a real profile and that I must be using a model’s photos.
As time went on clearly so many people reported me I got banned. I used to get messages like ‘you’re too good to be true ‘ and ‘you can’t be real’.
Laura only discovered she was banned from the app when she tried to reply to a message but was unable to.
Thinking it was simply a technical glitch, Laura logged out of her account and then found herself unable to log back in, with the message telling her account had been banned.
Laura claims she’s tried to contact Tinder about her being banned but hasn’t had a response.
She added:
I was so confused so I went through the reasons of why I would have been banned, then I decided to try and appeal against it but I heard nothing back.
I was quite annoyed because nowadays most people meet each other through these dating apps and social Media.
I never received a explanation from Tinder and when I tried to make a new account with my number it would not let me it came up with that I was banned.
One person messaged the young woman saying they couldn’t work out if she was a catfish or a player.
One of the many messages read:
Hi Laura, lot of people match but dont talk, boring or shallow ha x was not sure if you was a cat fish or a playa [sic]
Tinder has been contacted for a comment but is yet to respond.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, App, banned, catfish, dating app, Filtered, Mail Online, Online Dating, Tinder