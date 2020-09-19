LEGO Is Releasing A 2,363-Piece Batwing Set Based On Michael Keaton’s Batman
There’s some good news for those who reckon the 1989 Batman movie is the best adaptation of the adventures of the Caped Crusader.
LEGO is bringing out an incredibly detailed Batwing construction project as one of its stress-busting adult building sets, and it looks absolutely ideal for when the dark nights draw in.
Strictly for over-18s, this 2,363-piece set includes a stand, nameplate and three minifigures of characters to help bring a bit of Gotham City to your living room: Batman, The Joker, and a Lawrence the Boombox Goon.
When constructed, the set measures more than four inches (11cm) high, 20 inches (52cm) long and 22 inches (58cm) wide, and is said to look ‘stunning’ either attached to the wall or on its stand.
The description on the LEGO website reads:
Recreate the authentic detail and gothic elegance of BATMAN’s iconic aircraft, the Batwing, with this LEGO brick build-and-display model.
The impressive reproduction features realistic details, removable canopy, full interior, poseable flaps and a new special brick that will allow you to mount and display your model on your wall.
LEGO has previously released a very well-received 1989 Batmobile building set, complete with pop-up machine guns and a rotating display stand.
One five-star review called it ‘the best LEGO model to date’, while another described it as being ‘truly a work of art’. It’s still too early for reviews for the new set, but it looks set to be a similarly detailed construction experience.
The Batwing building set costs $199.99 and will be available from November 1, with early access starting from October 21. An ideal Christmas present for the comic book-lover in your life.
