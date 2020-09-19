unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

LEGO Is Releasing A 2,363-Piece Batwing Set Based On Michael Keaton’s Batman

by : Julia Banim on : 19 Sep 2020 16:38
LEGO Is Releasing A 2,363-Piece Batwing Set Based On Michael Keaton's BatmanLEGO Is Releasing A 2,363-Piece Batwing Set Based On Michael Keaton's BatmanLEGO/Warner Bros

There’s some good news for those who reckon the 1989 Batman movie is the best adaptation of the adventures of the Caped Crusader.

LEGO is bringing out an incredibly detailed Batwing construction project as one of its stress-busting adult building sets, and it looks absolutely ideal for when the dark nights draw in.

Strictly for over-18s, this 2,363-piece set includes a stand, nameplate and three minifigures of characters to help bring a bit of Gotham City to your living room: Batman, The Joker, and a Lawrence the Boombox Goon.

Advert
LEGO BatmanLEGO BatmanLEGO/Warner Bros

When constructed, the set measures more than four inches (11cm) high, 20 inches (52cm) long and 22 inches (58cm) wide, and is said to look ‘stunning’ either attached to the wall or on its stand.

The description on the LEGO website reads:

Recreate the authentic detail and gothic elegance of BATMAN’s iconic aircraft, the Batwing, with this LEGO brick build-and-display model.

The impressive reproduction features realistic details, removable canopy, full interior, poseable flaps and a new special brick that will allow you to mount and display your model on your wall.

Advert
Lego batmanLego batmanLEGO

LEGO has previously released a very well-received 1989 Batmobile building set, complete with pop-up machine guns and a rotating display stand.

One five-star review called it ‘the best LEGO model to date’, while another described it as being ‘truly a work of art’. It’s still too early for reviews for the new set, but it looks set to be a similarly detailed construction experience.

The Batwing building set costs $199.99 and will be available from November 1, with early access starting from October 21. An ideal Christmas present for the comic book-lover in your life.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Batman, Batwing, Batwing Set, LEGO, Michael Keaton, Now

Credits

LEGO

  1. LEGO

    1989 Batwing

 