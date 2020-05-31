LEGO-Loving Dad Spends 5 Years And $100K Building Massive Toy City

Growing up, Lego was one of the toys you could see me always playing with, and I had a makeshift city that you would imagine a young child building in the early 1990’s. Like most kids, I grew away from toys and into sports and other such activities during my high school and college years.

Fast forward to Christmas of 2012 when my then-girlfriend, now wife, and I were at a Toys ‘R’ Us getting Christmas presents when I saw some of the Marvel Avengers Lego sets. She ended up going back and picking me up one of the smaller sets and I was hooked again!