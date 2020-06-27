Lele Pons' Plastic Surgeon Shares Her Pre-Surgery Picture In Birthday Post Lele Pons/Facebook/Lele Pons/Instagram

YouTuber Lele Pons celebrated her 24th birthday earlier this week, so her plastic surgeon decided to honour the occasion by sharing numerous pictures of the influencer pre-surgery.

Pons, whose real name is Eleonora ‘Lele’ Pons Maronese, became famous on the video platform Vine, where she was known for being the first poster to reach one billion loops.

She found further fame on YouTube after vine shut down in 2016, and she now has 16 million subscribers on the channel.

For years, fans speculated whether Pons had undergone plastic surgery, with rumours swirling until 2015, when the influencer told her followers she’d had a nose job. In spite of her admission, people still wondered about whether she’d undergone other surgeries, citing before and after pictures in which Pons appeared to have changed noticeably.

Pastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir, of Park Avenue Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in New York, gave fans a more detailed insight into the operation Pons had undergone as he took to Instagram this week to share a range of before and after photos, alongside a birthday message.

He wrote:

Happy 24th birthday to our awesome and talented @lelepons. You were 18 when we met and we’re proud of you and how you’ve blossomed as a person and in your career. All the best to you and we wish you many more!

The photos in the post showed Pons wearing braces; snaps of her from the front and in profile; her pulling faces and grinning at the camera.

Alongside the caption, Kassir added a number of hashtags including ‘rhinoplasty’, ‘nosejob’, ‘plastic surgeon’, ‘aesthetic’, ‘botox’, ‘filler’, ‘lip’, ‘laser’ and ‘dermatology’. It’s unclear whether the hashtags refer to procedures Pons has had herself, or whether the doctor was simply using the opportunity to advertise the work he offers.

Internet users were quick to question the doctor’s post, with many wondering why he decided to share the before and after pictures.

One Twitter user wrote:

IM CRYING WHY DID LELEPONS PLASTIC SURGEON POST THIS OMG THEY DID HER SO DIRTY

Another person joked:

lele pons plastic surgeon really said “i brought you into this world and i can take you out”

Though fans had mixed thoughts on the post, Pons didn’t seem to mind too much as she responded to the surgeon to say the decision to undergo surgery was the ‘best [she’d] ever made’. She added: ‘you make miracles happen!! Love you’.

I’m sure Kassir’s post was meant to be nothing but nice towards the YouTuber, and after sharing the pictures it seems like he might have clients lining up outside as social media users praised the work he’d done on Pons.