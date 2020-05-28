Leprechaun Whisperer Says He Can Communicate With Mythical Creatures
A self-confessed leprechaun whisperer says he can see and communicate with the mythical creatures, who ‘don’t have a problem’ with lockdown.
Kevin Woods, from County Louth in Ireland, runs a Last Leprechauns of Ireland tour business, however he says he doesn’t actually need to work for money because he has ‘access to the gold’.
Woods claims there are just 236 of the mythical creatures, which derive from Irish folklore, left in existence, and that he has been the ‘custodian’ of them for many years.
‘There were millions of them here in Ireland and they all died apart from 236 of them,’ he told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning on Wednesday, May 27.
‘I’m really the custodian of them and their lives and I’ve been doing that since I got them a protected species,’ he added.
The author and tour guide even helped lobby Ireland’s politicians in to getting leprechauns protected by EU law in 2019.
Fortunately, though, according to Kevin, the leprechauns have no problem with being in lockdown at the moment, which is good to know.
Kevin hails from Carlingford, where he hosts his mythical creature tours, and explains that although others are unable to see the leprechauns, they reveal themselves to him and communicate ‘through an out of body experience.’
He added:
It’s not really business to me, I have enough access to the gold. I don’t need the business. I do it to tell people the story is true.
Leprechauns are spirits, they manifest themselves to me as leprechauns. I visit them each day, I haven’t broken the restrictions.
I communicate with them through an out of body experience, everyone knows what I mean and I can transfer my spirit up there.
Unsurprisingly, Kevin’s unusual claims caused a stir on social media, with many viewers joking about Ruth and Eamonn struggling to keep a straight face throughout the interview.
‘I would give anything to hear what Eamonn said to Ruth at the end of the leprechaun whisperer interview,’ one viewer tweeted, adding, ‘in these times wouldn’t it be nice if it was true.’
Another joked, ‘you know you’ve been in the house too long when you’re watching an interview of Ireland’s last leprechaun whisperer.’
The leprechauns of Carlingford are said to be near extinction because people stopped believing in them, and they are now officially considered to be an endangered species.
Topics: Life, Carlingford, Ireland, Leprechaun Whisperer, Leprechauns, This Morning