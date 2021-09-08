LGBTQ+ Nightclub Defends Sarah Harding Tribute Night Following Backlash

PA Images

An LGBTQ+ nightclub has defended the decision to host a Sarah Harding tribute night, with the intention of raising ‘£5,000 towards G-A-Y 65 Mile Challenge’.

Taking to Instagram, club owner Jeremy Joseph announced that iconic London club G-A-Y would be hosting the night on September 18 between the hours of 10.00pm and 5.00am.

Attendees can purchase £3 entry wrist bands from G-A-Y, with a £1 donation going to MacMillan Cancer Support.

Joseph noted the first ever Girls Aloud show was held at G-A-Y, during their time competing on Popstars The Rivals, and that ‘throughout their career, the girls have always been loyal to G-A-Y’.

He wrote:

So we are celebrating Her Life With The Hits Of GIRLS ALOUD played throughout the night with Saturday dance floor fillers.

However, not everyone is too happy with the idea, with one person commenting:

I get hospitality has had a really hard time lately, but by doing a fundraiser, cant all the proceeds go towards charity?

Another wrote:

All money should go to the charity. The charity has seen a 600% rise in people reaching our following eh death or Sarah.. with this comes financial strain. Do the right thing and donate ALL proceeds to the charity to help them fight this illness.. I am pretty sure if we suggested only paying a fraction of your entry fee we would be turned away.

In response to such criticisms, Joseph clarified:

Read what is written. The goal is to raise over £5000, we are only asking £1 per customer, the rest will come from G-A-Y & hopefully it will be more than £5000 & of course you can donate here at virginmoneygiving.com/fund/65Miles65Grants.

Harding passed away last week at the age of 39. She was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in August 2020.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram, Harding’s mum Marie wrote, ‘It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved’, adding, ‘I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead’.