Lindt To Open Willy Wonka-Style Chocolate Tour And Museum ATELIER BRÜCKNER/Michael Reiner

No longer will chocoholics have to check inside chocolate wrappers for a chance golden ticket.

From September 13, Lindt are opening the doors to a brand new Willy Wonka-style chocolate tour and museum. And you wont even have to undergo any sort of cruel punishment for eating too much or chewing gum.

Based in Keilberg near Zurich, Switzerland, the Lindt Home of Chocolate was designed by architecture firm Atelier Brückner, and looks like it’s straight out of a Roald Dahl book.

lindt ATELIER BRÜCKNER/Michael Reiner

The foyer contains the world’s highest free-standing chocolate fountain, at 9.3 metres high. The whisk-shaped fountain circulates 1,000 litres of liquid chocolate.

Lucky visitors can explore a 1,500-square-metre exhibition space, with rooms designed to delve into different aspects of the chocolate world.

For example, in the Chocolate History room, you can learn all about the 5,000-year history of chocolate, while the ‘Swiss Pioneers’ room reveals how Switzerland became known as the ‘home of chocolate’.

lindt ATELIER BRÜCKNER/Michael Reiner

A room based on a real-life factory demonstrates how modern chocolate production actually works today, with visitors getting to have a taste from springs of white, dark and milk chocolate.

The tour then moves on to the Wonka-esque ‘Innovation Lab’, which asks questions such as: Can we make chocolate without cocoa trees? And how can artificial intelligence change chocolate production?

The lab includes a real testing system, where exciting new chocolate creations are developed.

You can book your own golden ticket here.