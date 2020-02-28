Little Boy, 7, Gives Himself Eyeliner Beard So He Can ‘Look Like Daddy’
Men: If being able to grow a beard isn’t something which comes naturally for you, you might relate to seven-year-old Riley, and his desperate attempted to be like his beardy dad.
The youngster, form East Yorkshire, decided he wanted to be just like his dad, Rob Gilmour, but at the tender age of seven, there was one thing getting in the way: His inability to grow a proper beard.
Rob, 33, and his wife Jennifer, 31, were completely unaware of the chaos going on upstairs when Riley had gone up to play in his bedroom after dinner.
However, it wasn’t long before Riley came bounding down the stairs in hysterics, shouting: ‘I’m just like Daddy!’
Then, the parents, from Hull, turned around to discover that Riley had drawn himself a beard that looked nearly identically to his dad’s.
Just as you’re panicking and wondering if Riley had graffitied all over his face with permanent marker, don’t worry, the youngster had just helped himself to his mum’s eyeliner.
Mum-of-three Jennifer said:
Riley had just finished tea and went up to his bedroom to play.
We were clearing up the dishes and he came down just minutes later, saying ‘I’m just like daddy’ absolutely laughing his head off.
As soon as I looked at him I could see that he had copied Rob’s beard perfectly – but I was immediately worried it was permanent marker and wondering how I’d explain that to school!
Luckily, I realised that he had just used one of my eyeliners that he had taken from my bedroom – which I wasn’t too happy with, but at least it wasn’t permanent.
Finally I had a moment to be able to laugh at the whole situation and just marched him upstairs and spent 15 minutes extensively scrubbing his face.
Fortunately, Jennifer managed to take some hilarious photos before scrubbing away the faux facial hair.
‘Everyone can’t help but laugh at the photos – especially due to Riley’s proud expression on his face,’ she said.
‘Now it’s over with, I’m so glad it happened – it was definitely worth the giggles and is something we won’t forget in a hurry.
‘I also loved how he did it to be like his daddy, it made it a lot cuter and less mischievous!
‘But I do make sure I hide my eyeliner now, just so it doesn’t happen again!’
Who needs real facial hair when you’ve got eyeliner?!
