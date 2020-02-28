Little Boy, 7, Gives Himself Eyeliner Beard So He Can ‘Look Like Daddy’

Riley had just finished tea and went up to his bedroom to play.

We were clearing up the dishes and he came down just minutes later, saying ‘I’m just like daddy’ absolutely laughing his head off.

As soon as I looked at him I could see that he had copied Rob’s beard perfectly – but I was immediately worried it was permanent marker and wondering how I’d explain that to school!

Luckily, I realised that he had just used one of my eyeliners that he had taken from my bedroom – which I wasn’t too happy with, but at least it wasn’t permanent.

Finally I had a moment to be able to laugh at the whole situation and just marched him upstairs and spent 15 minutes extensively scrubbing his face.