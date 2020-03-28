Little Boy Who Is Deaf And ‘Has No Friends’ Receives 700 Birthday Cards From All Over The World
For Dylan James, a young deaf and autistic boy ‘with no friends’, his ninth birthday was his most special yet with more than 700 cards coming in from all over the world.
Due to his condition, Dylan had to be taken out of school more than a year ago, and has since lost contact with other pupils through the course of his treatment in London.
With his birthday coming up, his mum Natasha James put an appeal out on Facebook to see if anyone would send him a card. The response was overwhelming.
Cards flew in from as far away as Las Vegas and Australia. On the day of his birthday, March 26, Natasha captured Dylan’s reaction on film as he received 103 cards. But in the following days, the final count has risen to a whopping 714.
The 33-year-old mum, from Plymouth, Devon, said:
The response we had from strangers was completely overwhelming. People were contacting us saying they would like to buy him something and what sort of card would he want. They were absolutely brilliant. We thought we might get about 100, which would have made it very special. But the last count we had 714.
They were still putting things through the door right up until his birthday and leaving presents on the doorstep. We have been inundated with cards and little gifts. The postman had to knock on the door every day and they had to come in a special van. Some days there were 10, other days there were 50.
For Natasha and the family, they’re ‘just so grateful that we are surrounded by such lovely people who were able to make Dylan’s day so special’.
Happy belated birthday Dylan, from all of us at UNILAD.
