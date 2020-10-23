Little Girl High-Fives Priest As He Tries To Bless Her Newsflash

A priest was left unable to contain his laughter after a little girl high-fived him as he tried to give her a blessing.

The little girl completely misunderstood his intention, and slapped his palm with gusto. Thankfully, the man of the cloth didn’t leave her hanging.

Advert

After stifling a chuckle, the priest proceeded with the blessing, placing his hand on the girl’s forehead and dabbing her with holy water.

You can watch the sweet vid for yourself below:

The priest can then be heard conversing with the woman in Spanish, remarking, ‘She said, give me a high-five, father,’ with more than a pinch of amusement.

Advert

The video – which was uploaded to TikTok – has gained more than 850,000 likes and millions of views at the time of writing, bringing a much-needed smile to people from across the world.

One person commented, ‘The kid just wanted to give some vibe,’ while another joked:

If you weren’t taught, at a young age, to give a high five to every open hand presented, then you weren’t raised right.

A third person noted:

Advert

Ain’t no laughter harder to hold in than laughter in the middle of a serious moment in church.

high five Newsflash

It appears that the exchange took place during mass, but it’s uncertain what exactly the blessing was in aid of. Some have speculated that this could have been a baptism or – as is suggested by the woman holding the candle – a first Holy Communion.