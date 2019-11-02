Little Girl ‘Steals’ Classmate’s Coat And Handles Dad’s Interrogation Like A Total Pro

@samaraa0/Twitter

A little girl has won hearts all across the world following what could well be the cutest interrogation ever caught on camera.

Young Mila came home one day, bold as brass, in a jacket her parents had never seen before. But, rather than break down and confess to her cloakroom crime, she withstood her dad’s patient line of questioning like a criminal mastermind.

The jacket in question – a very nice pink and grey Nike coat – belonged to another little girl in Mila’s class, and had apparently proven just too tempting not to try on. And her subsequent denial is pure hilarity.

In a video which has since gone viral, Mila’s father can be heard trying to catch her out with a series of questions. However, Mila – who is reportedly not yet three years old – proved just too slick for him.

When asked where she had purchased the coat from, Mila simply – and logically – replied, ‘from the jacket store’. When her dad pressed her about the price, she answered ‘five’ without missing a beat.

Continuing to pile on the pressure, Mila’s dad quizzed, ‘five what?’ to which Mila adorably replied, ‘five moneys’.

The sweet video has been retweeted almost 100,000 times at the time of writing, with many Twitter users admiring her rebellious spirit and cool as a cucumber attitude.

People in the comments section have praised the good parenting shown within the clip, with Mila’s dad speaking to her in a lovely, soothing manner.

Giving a much-needed update on the situation, Mila’s greatly amused mum tweeted to let her new fanbase know she had left her short-lived life of crime behind, returning the jacket with absolutely no fuss’ whatsoever.

Mila’s mum tweeted:

The jacket belonged to a girl in her class and we were fairly sure the entire time- the questioning was just funny! We were confused why she would say Connor because we knew it did not belong to him! Please don’t get offended… And secondly for those asking Mila gave back the jacket to the girl in her class this morning with absolutely no fuss and the mom thought it was hilarious (I hope this shows that speaking to kids calmly and like they’re adults is important).

