Loch Ness Monster Spotted For Fourth Time This Year

NessieOnTheNet/YouTube/Shutterstock

Scotland’s beloved Loch Ness Monster has been ‘officially’ spotted for the fourth time this year.

Listen, I’m Scottish. Everyone in Scotland knows about Nessie. A huge amount of people around the UK and the world at large are aware of the legend. Do most people believe it? Probably not – the joke’s on them though, because if these recent sightings are anything to go by, it’s real.

It’s a major tourist attraction in the north, with people flocking to the loch in a bid to catch a glimpse of the famous monster. However, 2021 appears to be the year of Nessie, having been spotted not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times.

Make sure you look closely in the livestream below:

Eoin O’Faodhagain, from Donegal, Republic of Ireland, claims to have spotted ‘black hump shapes’ he believes to be the Loch Ness Monster. The 56-year-old also described the shapes ‘rising up and down’ near Urquhart Castle, a notorious spot for Nessie sightings.

While his latest sighting came on March 12, O’Faodhagain has racked up a total of 12 recordings on the Official Loch Ness Monsters Sightings Register since 2017.

NessieOnTheNet/YouTube

He told the MailOnline: ‘While watching the webcam in the late afternoon, my attention was attracted to a disturbance in the water in the middle of the lake. A black shape broke the surface with a wake. It was moving slowly but was causing a lot of water agitation around it. Two black hump-like shapes seemed to be popping up and down as it cut through the surface of the loch.’

In the video, the mysterious water-faring object can be seen for around two minutes before it disappears. ‘There was no boat activity on the lake at the time of the sighting,’ the Nessie hunter added. It has now been registered as an official spot by the register.

O’Faodhagain also recalled: ‘On my very first visit I had a sighting of a large mottled brown hump near Invermoriston in July 1987. That sighting only intrigued me further into the Loch Ness Monster. I have now captured 12 sightings to date in the last four years.’

This year’s first sighting came at the eyes of Kalynn Wangle, from Oregon, US, who noted seeing a V-shape in the loch. It comes after 13 sightings in 2020, with New Zealand researchers also arguing it could be a large eel, with plans to test DNA from water samples from the loch.

While the hunt continues, Nessie is lucrative for the Scottish economy, said to be worth more than £40 million every year.

