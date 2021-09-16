Loch Ness Monster Spotted In China

Shutterstock/PA

The Loch Ness Monster has been spotted in China. Let me just repeat that: the Loch Ness Monster has been spotted in China.

Scotland has no shortage of local legends, whether it’s Tam o’ Shanter’s brush with a coven of witches or the cannibalistic, frightening Sawney Bean. However, above all else, Nessie has consistently captured the imagination of the world.

While scientists have yet to find any evidence of the monster, there’s been more than 1,000 eyewitness accounts, images – including 1934’s ‘surgeon’s photo’, easily the most famous sighting – and somewhat regular reports of strange things bobbing in and around the Inverness loch.

Now, through whatever means, Nessie appears to have embarked on a journey all the way to China. Over in Jiaozhou City, 5,300 miles away from Loch Ness, Weiming Jiang believes she saw the monster.

‘She saw a black dot, then two, very close to the shore. They moved on the water for six minutes,’ Gary Campbell, recorder of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, explained, as per The Sun.

‘It is the first accepted sighting we have had from China but just shows you can see Nessie from anywhere in the world.’

Nessie isn’t known for being much of a traveller, but given she’s been lurking in one of the deepest bodies of water in the UK for decades, if not more than a century – the earliest report dates back to 565 AD – she must be going a bit stir crazy.

A prevailing theory regarding the monster posits that it may be, in fact, a massive eel. In 2018, a study carried out by the universities of Otago, Copenhagen, Hull and the Highlands and Islands found a large amount of eel DNA, with professors unable to rule out the possibility of a larger eel than we’ve ever seen.

