London Average House Prices Pass £500,000 For First Time Ever PA

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have found that the average cost of a house in London is more than £500,000 for the first time in history.

The prospect of getting on the property ladder has always been daunting, but as house prices continue to rise, wannabe-buyers are increasingly having to put their hopes in a big lottery win, a surprise inheritance from a mysterious unknown relative, or, more broadly, a miracle.

Based on data from HM Land Registry, Registers of Scotland, and Land and Property Services Northern Ireland, the ONS determined that average house prices rose across England between November 2019 and November 2020, the latest month for which figures are available, with properties in London and Yorkshire and The Humber seeing the biggest increases.

Average house prices increased over the year by 9.7% in both regions, with London’s houses remaining the most expensive of any region in the UK.

As of November 2020, the average property in London cost £514,000 – a record high, and the first time London’s average house prices have surpassed £500,000, the ONS reports. The figures marked a 4.6% increase from October 2020.

Within the capital, house prices were found to have increased more quickly in inner London in comparison to outer London. Two London boroughs, namely Kensington and Chelsea in inner London and Brent in outer London, saw annual house price increases of more than 20%, rising by 28.6% and 23.9%, respectively.

The ONS press release notes that London’s annual house price growth comes amid a sharp upward trend seen in most regions, reflecting a change in housing preferences, with the cost of detached properties increasing more than flats and maisonettes, and a temporary reduction in property transaction taxes.

Increasing house prices are also thought to be the result of an increase in demand, as in November 2020 the Bank of England’s Money and Credit report noted that mortgage approvals for house purchases increased in November to 105,000, the highest since August 2007.

The lowest annual growth for England was in the East, where prices increased by 4.8% in the year to November 2020.

For sale sign PA Images

Overall, average UK house prices increased 7.6% between November 2019 and November 2020, and 5.9% from October to November 2020. The average house price in the UK is now at a record high of £250,000, marking the highest annual growth rate the UK has seen since June 2016.

Across each country, prices increased most in Scotland, which saw an annual rise of 8.6%, followed by England with 7.6%, Wales with 7.0% and Northern Ireland with 2.4%.

